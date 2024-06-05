India’s Fast Bowlers Shine in T20 World Cup Opener Against Ireland
In a dominant display, India's pace quartet, led by Hardik Pandya, demolished Ireland's batting lineup, skittling them out for 96 runs in their Group A T20 World Cup match. Skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first paid off, with excellent support from Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.
In a powerful display on a gripping pitch, India's pace attack spearheaded by Hardik Pandya dismantled Ireland, bowling them out for a mere 96 runs during their Group A T20 World Cup match on Wednesday.
Pandya, who took 3 wickets for 27 runs, was backed impressively by Arshdeep Singh who claimed 2 wickets for 35 runs and Jasprit Bumrah with an economical 2 for 6.
The strategic decision by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to bowl first proved to be spot-on, setting a strong tone for India's tournament opener.
