India’s Fast Bowlers Shine in T20 World Cup Opener Against Ireland

In a dominant display, India's pace quartet, led by Hardik Pandya, demolished Ireland's batting lineup, skittling them out for 96 runs in their Group A T20 World Cup match. Skipper Rohit Sharma's decision to bowl first paid off, with excellent support from Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 05-06-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2024 21:35 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

In a powerful display on a gripping pitch, India's pace attack spearheaded by Hardik Pandya dismantled Ireland, bowling them out for a mere 96 runs during their Group A T20 World Cup match on Wednesday.

Pandya, who took 3 wickets for 27 runs, was backed impressively by Arshdeep Singh who claimed 2 wickets for 35 runs and Jasprit Bumrah with an economical 2 for 6.

The strategic decision by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to bowl first proved to be spot-on, setting a strong tone for India's tournament opener.

