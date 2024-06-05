India’s Fast Bowlers Shine in T20 World Cup Opener Against Ireland

In a powerful display on a gripping pitch, India's pace attack spearheaded by Hardik Pandya dismantled Ireland, bowling them out for a mere 96 runs during their Group A T20 World Cup match on Wednesday.

Pandya, who took 3 wickets for 27 runs, was backed impressively by Arshdeep Singh who claimed 2 wickets for 35 runs and Jasprit Bumrah with an economical 2 for 6.

The strategic decision by Indian skipper Rohit Sharma to bowl first proved to be spot-on, setting a strong tone for India's tournament opener.

