Igor Tudor Resigns as Lazio Coach After 3 Months
Igor Tudor has resigned as Lazio coach, ending his tenure after less than three months. Appointed in March to replace Maurizio Sarri, Tudor led Lazio to a seventh-place finish in Serie A and secured Europa League qualification. The 46-year-old Croatian previously managed teams such as Hellas Verona and Olympique de Marseille.
Igor Tudor has resigned from his role as Lazio coach, after less than three months in charge, the Serie A club said on Wednesday. Tudor replaced Maurizio Sarri when he resigned as manager in March, and signed an 18-month contract. At the time, Lazio were ninth in the standings, and Tudor took them to a seventh-placed finish, and Europa League qualification.
"S.S. Lazio announces that, today, Igor Tudor has resigned as head of the first team," the club said in a statement. "The Club would like to thank the coach for his work and wishes him the best of luck personally and professionally."
The 46-year-old Croatian has previously managed Hellas Verona and Udinese in Italy, and took Olympique de Marseille to a third-placed finish in Ligue 1 in the 2022-23 season before leaving the club in June last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Final Showdown: Young Star Alonso vs. Veteran Gasperini in Europa League
Ademola Lookman's Historic Hat Trick Secures Europa League Title for Atalanta
TNT Secures ESPN Deal for College Football Playoff Broadcasts
Global News Roundup: Protests, Resignations, and International Tensions
Delhi Clinch Inaugural Swami Vivekananda U-20 National Football Championship in Thrilling Penalty Shootout