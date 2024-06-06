Left Menu

T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis' power-packed performance guides Australia to 39-run win over Oman

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis' 102-run stand followed by a clinical bowling display helped Australia clinch a 39-run win in their T20 World Cup opener against Oman on Wednesday (local time).

ANI | Updated: 06-06-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 10:32 IST
T20 World Cup: Marcus Stoinis' power-packed performance guides Australia to 39-run win over Oman
Marcus Stoinis (Photo: ICC/X). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • West Indies

David Warner and Marcus Stoinis' 102-run stand followed by a clinical bowling display helped Australia clinch a 39-run win in their T20 World Cup opener against Oman on Wednesday (local time). After Australia's experienced duo combined to put up a competitive total, the bowling unit produced a clinical spell with the ball to get across the finish line.

During Oman's chase of 165, Mitchell Starc set the tone in the first over with a scorching yorker to dismiss Pratik Athavale for a golden duck. Nathan Ellis and Stoinis followed up and took the next wickets to reduce Oman to 29/3 in the powerplay.

Ayaan Khan (36) and Mehran Khan (27) tried to lead a counterattack and chipped in valuable contributions. As the pressure continued to mount up, the duo accelerated, but a bit too late and ended up losing their wickets. After producing a standout performance with the bat, Stoninis completed a three-wicket haul in his three-over spell and conceded 19 runs. He was adjudged the Player of the Match for his all-rounded performance.

Earlier in the innings, after being put to bat, Australia managed to put up a competitive total of 164/5 on a slightly sluggish surface. Travis Head (12), Mitchell Marsh (14) and Glenn Maxwell (0) failed to make an impact in the game. Australia were in deep trouble when Mehran was on a hat-trick in the 9th over.

But Stoinis came in and forged a 102-run stand with David Warner to propel Australia to a defendable score. Australia were tottering against Oman's bowling set-up, especially against spinners. With eight overs remaining and the Baggy Greens stuck at 63/3, Australia scored 101 runs with Stoinis taking the onus of scoring runs.

Warner rotated the strike and opened up his arms on every possible occasion. Warner didn't stay till the end and walked back with a score of 56(51). But Stoinis finished off the game for Australia and walked back unbeaten on 67 off a mere 36 deliveries, laced with just two fours and a whopping six towering sixes. Brief Score: Australia 164/5 (Marcus Stoinis 67*, David Warner 56; Mehran Khan 2-38) vs Oman 125/9 (Ayaan Khan 36; Marcus Stoinis 3-19, Mitchell Starc 3-20). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

