Gareth Southgate Makes Initial Cuts for Euro 2024 Squad

Gareth Southgate, the England manager, has made his first cuts for the European Championship squad, sending James Maddison and Curtis Jones home. Media reports also suggest Jarell Quansah was cut, though the FA did not confirm this. Southgate needs to release five more players by UEFA's Friday deadline.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:06 IST
England manager Gareth Southgate has made his first two cuts for his European Championship squad, sending midfielders James Maddison and Curtis Jones home, the Football Association said on Thursday. Various media reports said Jarell Quansah was also among those to suffer the axe, although that was not confirmed by the FA.

Southgate must release five more players to reach the 26-man squad limit by UEFA's Friday deadline. England had 27 players in training on Thursday, ahead of their final warm-up game on Friday against Iceland at Wembley, with Lewis Dunk, Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw all following individual programmes while they recover from injuries.

The Three Lions beat Bosnia 3-0 in a friendly on Monday. Tottenham's Maddison has seven caps for England while Jones has yet to make his first appearance for the senior squad.

England kick off the Euro 2024 campaign in Germany against Serbia on June 16.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

