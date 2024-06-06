Left Menu

Southgate Trims England Squad Ahead of Euros

Gareth Southgate cut James Maddison and Curtis Jones from his provisional England squad for the European Championship. With one game remaining before the Euros start in Germany, Southgate has until Saturday to finalize his 26-player lineup. Fitness decisions for Maguire, Shaw, and Dunk remain critical.

Gareth Southgate, the England football manager, began refining his final squad for the European Championship on Thursday by dropping James Maddison and Curtis Jones from his provisional 33-man list.

With one game left before the Euros commence in Germany on June 14, Southgate faces a Saturday deadline to announce his final lineup of up to 26 players. Both Maddison and Jones have already left England's pre-tournament training camp ahead of Friday's warmup match against Iceland at Wembley Stadium. 'We thank them for being an important part of our pre-tournament preparation,' stated the English Football Association on Thursday. Maddison, who plays for Tottenham, was part of England's squad at the 2022 World Cup, whereas Jones has shown remarkable performance for Liverpool this season.

Southgate also needs to make crucial decisions regarding the fitness of defenders Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, and Lewis Dunk, all of whom were engaged in individual training programs on Thursday, according to the FA.

