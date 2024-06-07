Left Menu

Lando Norris Puts Pressure on Ferrari Ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

Lando Norris anticipates a thrilling battle at the Canadian Grand Prix, deeming Ferrari the favorites following Charles Leclerc's Monaco triumph. Despite Red Bull's dominance, curb-riding at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve may give Ferrari an advantage. Verstappen, however, cautions against predictions, emphasizing internal improvements over competitor analysis.

PTI | Montreal | Updated: 07-06-2024 09:32 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 09:32 IST
Lando Norris Puts Pressure on Ferrari Ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
Lando Norris
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a heated buildup to the Canadian Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris has ramped up the pressure on Ferrari.

Norris, reflecting on Charles Leclerc's recent Monte Carlo victory, hinted at Ferrari's edge, though acknowledging the unpredictability of the race. 'I think they're favorites,' remarked Norris on Thursday.

Despite Red Bull's dominance last season, winning 21 of 22 races, Norris suggested Ferrari might find an advantage at the resurfaced Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, particularly where curb-riding plays a pivotal role. Leclerc, however, downplayed notions of favoritism.

Ferrari's rise sees them trailing Red Bull by just 24 points in the constructors' championship, while Verstappen leads Leclerc by 31 points in the drivers' standings. As three teams share recent race victories, the competition tightens, making for an unpredictable weekend.

Veteran Verstappen, mindful of Red Bull's past struggles on similar courses, remains cautious. 'Focusing on others is a waste of time and energy,' noted the Dutchman, underscoring a commitment to internal improvements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024