Lando Norris Puts Pressure on Ferrari Ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

In a heated buildup to the Canadian Grand Prix, McLaren's Lando Norris has ramped up the pressure on Ferrari.

Norris, reflecting on Charles Leclerc's recent Monte Carlo victory, hinted at Ferrari's edge, though acknowledging the unpredictability of the race. 'I think they're favorites,' remarked Norris on Thursday.

Despite Red Bull's dominance last season, winning 21 of 22 races, Norris suggested Ferrari might find an advantage at the resurfaced Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, particularly where curb-riding plays a pivotal role. Leclerc, however, downplayed notions of favoritism.

Ferrari's rise sees them trailing Red Bull by just 24 points in the constructors' championship, while Verstappen leads Leclerc by 31 points in the drivers' standings. As three teams share recent race victories, the competition tightens, making for an unpredictable weekend.

Veteran Verstappen, mindful of Red Bull's past struggles on similar courses, remains cautious. 'Focusing on others is a waste of time and energy,' noted the Dutchman, underscoring a commitment to internal improvements.

