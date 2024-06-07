Left Menu

Ireland vs Canada: Stirling Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl

Ireland captain Paul Stirling opted to bowl first against Canada in their T20 World Cup Group A match. Both teams are seeking their first win after previous defeats, with Ireland losing to India and Canada to the USA. The pitch has been prepared with less grass for a batting-friendly surface.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:08 IST
Ireland vs Canada: Stirling Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl
Paul Stirling

Ireland captain Paul Stirling won the toss and decided to bowl against Canada in their T20 World Cup Group A encounter on Friday. Both teams are under pressure to secure their first win of the tournament, having lost their opening matches.

Ireland faced a heavy defeat to India by eight wickets earlier this week, while Canada was beaten by the USA by seven wickets in a high-scoring game in Dallas. The groundsmen have removed additional grass from the pitch, making it more conducive for batting, but some movement off the surface is still expected. Both teams have made one change to their playing XIs.

The squads are as follows: Canada: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk), Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Junaid Siddiqui, Dilon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Jeremy Gordon. Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (c), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Healthcare Facilities: SafeCare4Covid’s Role in Epidemic Preparedness in Sub-Saharan Africa

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024