Bangladesh Crumbles as South Africa Dominates in T20 World Cup Group D Match

South Africa decisively outplayed Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Group D match, limiting them to a total of just 109/7 in 20 overs. Significant contributors for South Africa were Keshav Maharaj with 3 wickets and Kagiso Rabada with 2. Bangladesh struggled to build partnerships and faced frequent dismissals.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 11-06-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 00:06 IST
In a commanding performance, South Africa trounced Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup Group D match held on Monday. Bangladesh could only muster a total of 109/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

South African bowlers, particularly Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada, were in exceptional form. Maharaj took three crucial wickets, while Rabada claimed two, dismantling the Bangladesh batting lineup. Anrich Nortje also played a vital role by picking up two key wickets.

Bangladesh's innings saw wickets fall at regular intervals, with the likes of Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das, and Shakib Al Hasan failing to make significant contributions. Despite a valiant 37 from Towhid Hridoy, the team couldn't build the essential partnerships needed to reach a competitive score.

