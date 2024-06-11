Left Menu

Shotgunners eye world cup medal points in Lonato with eye on Paris

There are points to be picked up for medals won at this World Cup, which can help shooters confirm their Paris Olympic berths before the Shotgun squad is announced. A 15-member Rifle and Pistol squad has already been announced for the upcoming Paris Games next month

ANI | Updated: 11-06-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 11-06-2024 20:40 IST
Indian Trap Shooters during practice session (Image: NRAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Italy

A 12-member Indian Shotgun squad will take aim at Lonato, Italy, for the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun, competitions for which begin on Wednesday, with the last final scheduled for six days later on Tuesday, June 18. The first three rounds of the men's and women's trap qualifiers take centre stage on Wednesday with India fielding a full-strength three-member team in each event.

Many among the 12-member Lonato team are still in contention for Paris, particularly in events like Men's and Women's Trap and Women's Skeet, therefore the Indians, it is expected, will come out all guns blazing.

Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor and Bhowneesh Mendiratta will feature in the Men's Trap, while Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh and Manish Keer will represent India in the Women's Trap competition. The top six make it to the finals in each event, which are scheduled for Thursday, June 12, 2024, after the final two rounds of qualification are concluded. Team

Men's Trap- Prithviraj Tondaiman, Vivaan Kapoor, Bhowneesh Mendiratta Women's Trap- Rajeshwari Kumari, Shreyasi Singh, Manisha Keer

Men's Skeet- Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Sheeraz Sheikh Women's Skeet- Ganemat Sekhon, Maheshwari Chauhan, Raiza Dhillon. (ANI)

