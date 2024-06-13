Petr Ševcík Steps In for Injured Michal Sadílek Ahead of Euros

Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Ševcík has been called up to replace the injured Michal Sadílek in the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship, the national team announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Ševcík, who has earned 15 international caps, is set to join the team ahead of their departure to Hamburg for the tournament in Germany.

Sadílek, a player for Dutch club Twente, suffered a leg injury during the team's training camp in Austria. Both Ševcík and Sadílek were key members of the Czech squad that made it to the quarterfinals in the previous Euros.

The Czech Republic is scheduled to kick off the tournament against Portugal on June 18 and will also compete against Georgia and Turkey in Group F.

