Left Menu

Petr Ševcík Steps In for Injured Michal Sadílek Ahead of Euros

Slavia Prague's Petr Ševcík has replaced Michal Sadílek, who sustained a leg injury, in the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship. Ševcík will join the team for their flight to Hamburg. Both players previously helped the team reach the quarterfinals of the last Euros. The Czech Republic will face Portugal, Georgia, and Turkey in Group F.

PTI | Prague | Updated: 13-06-2024 08:40 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 08:40 IST
Petr Ševcík Steps In for Injured Michal Sadílek Ahead of Euros
  • Country:
  • Czechia

Slavia Prague midfielder Petr Ševcík has been called up to replace the injured Michal Sadílek in the Czech Republic squad for the European Championship, the national team announced on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old Ševcík, who has earned 15 international caps, is set to join the team ahead of their departure to Hamburg for the tournament in Germany.

Sadílek, a player for Dutch club Twente, suffered a leg injury during the team's training camp in Austria. Both Ševcík and Sadílek were key members of the Czech squad that made it to the quarterfinals in the previous Euros.

The Czech Republic is scheduled to kick off the tournament against Portugal on June 18 and will also compete against Georgia and Turkey in Group F.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

Global Financial Shake-Up: From Labour Practices to Tax Cuts

 Global
2
EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

EU to Impose Additional Duties on Chinese EV Imports

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

Asian Stocks Climb As Tech Sector Surges, Dollar Steady

 Global
4
Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

Dollar Calms Amid US Inflation Data Anticipation

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Agriculture: How Digital Technologies are Shaping Food Security and Sustainable Goals

Building a Healthier Tomorrow: WHO’s Blueprint for Public Health Workforce Excellence

Combatting Toxic Threats: Global Efforts Against 'Forever Chemicals'

WUDI Framework: Leveraging IoT and AI to Combat Childhood Obesity Effectively

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024