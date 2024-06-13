Left Menu

Shakib Al Hasan Shines as Bangladesh Sets Competitive Total Against Netherlands

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan made a grand comeback with a scintillating 64 off 46 balls, guiding his team to a solid 159 for five against the Netherlands in a crucial T20 World Cup match. Key contributions also came from Tanzid Hasan and Mahmudullah, countering some excellent Dutch bowling.

PTI | Kingstown | Updated: 13-06-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 22:09 IST
Shakib Al Hasan Shines as Bangladesh Sets Competitive Total Against Netherlands
Shakib Al Hasan
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

In a must-win T20 World Cup clash, seasoned cricketer Shakib Al Hasan powered Bangladesh to a formidable total of 159 for five against the Netherlands. Shakib dazzled with a 46-ball 64, while Tanzid Hasan and Mahmudullah also chipped in significant runs to bolster the innings.

Netherlands' skipper Scott Edwards made an astute decision by introducing off-spinner Aryan Dutt early, which immediately paid off with the dismissal of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto. Dutt's aggressive spell continued as he claimed the wicket of Litton Das, thanks to a stunning diving catch by Sybrand Engelbrecht.

Despite these setbacks, Bangladesh regrouped, with key performances lifting them to a competitive score. Dutch bowlers Paul van Meekeren and Aryan Dutt shined with impressive figures, but it was Shakib's blazing come-back and the experienced Mahmudullah's steadying presence that defined the innings.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global
4
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024