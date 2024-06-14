Left Menu

Afghanistan Storms into Super Eight with Dominating Win Over Papua New Guinea

Afghanistan's impressive bowling secured a 7-wicket victory against Papua New Guinea, propelling them into the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup alongside West Indies. Outstanding performances by Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi limited PNG to 95 runs, which Afghanistan successfully chased down in 15.1 overs.

14-06-2024
In a striking display of bowling prowess, Afghanistan defeated Papua New Guinea by seven wickets, sealing their spot in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup. The victory also ensured the co-hosts West Indies' qualification from Group C, leaving 2021 finalists New Zealand out of contention.

Naveen-ul-Haq emerged as the standout bowler, taking 2/4 in just 2.5 overs, while Fazalhaq Farooqi added to his impressive tournament tally with three wickets for 16 runs. Papua New Guinea struggled and were bowled out for 95 in 19.5 overs.

Despite initial setbacks, Afghanistan confidently chased the target in 15.1 overs, thanks to Gulabdin Naib's unbeaten 44 off 36 balls, guiding the team to a well-deserved victory.

