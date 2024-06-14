Left Menu

Afghanistan Triumphs Over Papua New Guinea in Tense T20 World Cup Clash

In a nail-biting Group-C match of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan emerged victorious over Papua New Guinea. Despite a subpar performance by Papua New Guinea, Afghanistan's steady innings secured a win, reaching the target with seven wickets to spare.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 14-06-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 09:44 IST
Afghanistan Triumphs Over Papua New Guinea in Tense T20 World Cup Clash
AI Generated Representative Image

In a thrilling Group-C match of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan triumphed over Papua New Guinea in a closely contested game. Papua New Guinea struggled, securing only 95 runs before being bowled out in 19.5 overs. Key wickets by Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi dismantled their batting lineup.

Chasing a modest target, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib provided a stable start. Naib remained unbeaten at 49, leading his team to victory with a total of 101 for three wickets in just 15.1 overs. The Afghanistan bowlers were instrumental, with Naveen-ul-Haq and Farooqi leading the charge.

Papua New Guinea's bowlers put up a fight but couldn't prevent Afghanistan's steady progression. The game highlighted both teams' determination, setting the stage for more excitement in the tournament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

Shein's Price Hike: A Strategic Move Towards a $50B IPO

 Global
2
Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Aluminum Recycling
Blog

Sustainable Aluminum Production: Green Hydrogen Integration for Cleaner Alum...

 Global
3
Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

Shein's Strategic Price Hikes Set the Stage for IPO

 Global
4
Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

Health Sector News: IVF, Avian Flu, and More Breaking Updates

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing the Metaverse for Cultural Tourism: Enhancing the Silk Roads Experience

Overcoming Design Challenges in Medical Construction Projects through BIM Technology

Emerging East Asia Bond Markets Show Resilience Amid Global Uncertainty

Women in Fintech: Unlocking Economic Empowerment Through Digital Services

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024