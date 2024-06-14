Afghanistan Triumphs Over Papua New Guinea in Tense T20 World Cup Clash

In a thrilling Group-C match of the T20 World Cup, Afghanistan triumphed over Papua New Guinea in a closely contested game. Papua New Guinea struggled, securing only 95 runs before being bowled out in 19.5 overs. Key wickets by Naveen-ul-Haq and Fazalhaq Farooqi dismantled their batting lineup.

Chasing a modest target, Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib provided a stable start. Naib remained unbeaten at 49, leading his team to victory with a total of 101 for three wickets in just 15.1 overs. The Afghanistan bowlers were instrumental, with Naveen-ul-Haq and Farooqi leading the charge.

Papua New Guinea's bowlers put up a fight but couldn't prevent Afghanistan's steady progression. The game highlighted both teams' determination, setting the stage for more excitement in the tournament.

