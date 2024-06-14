Left Menu

Pakistan opener defends Azam Khan amid fan criticism

Pakistan opening batter Ahmad Shahzad has come to the defence of Azam Khan following criticism and body-shaming of middle-order batsman by fans amid a lean run on the crease

14-06-2024
Azam Khan in action (Photo: ILT20). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan opening batter Ahmad Shahzad has come to the defence of Azam Khan following criticism and body-shaming of middle-order batsman by fans amid a lean run on the crease. Son of famous wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan, Azam has been struggling to put runs under his name in the Pakistan jersey.

He made a single appearance for Pakistan in the ongoing T20 World Cup against the co-hosts USA, and walked back for a golden duck. The Babar Azam-led side suffered five-run defeat in the Super Over. Following his performance, fans trolled Azam for his physical fitness and sub-par performance against the USA and the series against England prior to the World Cup.

"It is everybody's right to speak on performance, but one should avoid body shaming others," Shahzad said, according to Geo News. Pakistan are still hoping to qualify to Super 8 stage. India defeating USA has kept them in contention but their chances depend on how USA fares in its next match against Ireland.

If luck favours Pakistan and they win over Ireland in their final game of the group stage, they could qualify for Super 8 with a better NRR. Pakistan lost their opening games against the USA and arch-rival India, which dealt a major blow to their chances of qualification.

Pakistan will conclude their group stage on Sunday against Ireland in Florida. Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

