Germany's Roaring Start: A 5-1 Triumph Over Scotland Kicks Off Euro 2024

Host Germany could hardly have wished for a better start to the European Championship.

Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala in an imperious first half set Germany on the way to a confidence-boosting 5-1 win over a 10-man Scotland in the Euro 2024 curtain-raiser on Friday.

Germany didn't have to break a sweat against a sub-par Scotland at Allianz Arena, making it the ideal result to launch its tournament and ramp up excitement in the country.

"This is exactly the way we wanted to start, and we needed a start like this," Germany captain Ilkay Gündogan told German broadcaster ZDF. "I had a good feeling before the game and it came true, thank God.

"The atmosphere, the euphoria in the stadium with our own fans, is exactly what we need to go far." Pre-tournament expectations for the Germans were underwhelming after crashing out of their last three major tournaments. But they opened with their biggest win in Euros history.

The first half saw Germany dominate, ending in the worst possible way for Scotland when defender Ryan Porteous was sent off, and Kai Havertz converted the resulting penalty kick. Substitutes Niclas Füllkrug and Emre Can added to Scotland's misery after the break.

"The first 20 minutes were very impressive; the first goals were very good," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann said. "It's valuable that many players performed well early on.

"It was only the first step, but a very good one, and we can build on this. We're very happy." Scotland, which hadn't had a shot on goal all match, managed to give its raucous fans something to celebrate late on when the ball was bundled into the net off Germany defender Antonio Rüdiger for an own goal.

Steve Clarke's side will need to perform better against Hungary and Switzerland if it is to get out of Group A and reach the knockout stage for the first time.

"Difficult night. We didn't play to our standard. The German team was excellent," Clarke said.

"We feel as though we've let ourselves down. We're better than that. Hopefully, we can show that in the next two games." Scotland's Tartan Army started the match in fine voice but was quickly silenced when Wirtz scored in the 10th minute.

Toni Kroos picked out Joshua Kimmich with a brilliant crossfield lob, and he rolled it across for Wirtz to fire in.

Wirtz became Germany's youngest Euros goal-scorer at 21. Musiala, 67 days older than Wirtz, doubled Germany's tally nine minutes later after combining well with Havertz.

Right on halftime, Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn parried a header from Gündogan, but when the captain appeared set to score the rebound, he was upended by a thunderous challenge from Porteous.

Referee Clément Turpin showed Porteous a straight red card and awarded Germany a penalty, which Havertz converted.

Scotland held out in the second half until an exchange between Musiala and Gündogan fell kindly for Füllkrug. The substitute unleashed a thunderbolt into the top right corner.

Scotland's late consolation came when Kieran McKenna's header from a free kick went in off Rüdiger.

Still, Scotland conceded five goals for the first time in 12 years when Can, brought into the squad two days ago as a late replacement for the ill Aleksandar Pavlovic, curled in a stoppage-time goal.

"A great feeling and a crazy story...I was on vacation two days ago," Can told ZDF. "Then the call came on Wednesday, and that evening I joined the team, trained once yesterday, came on today, and scored a goal. I'm thankful to Julian (Nagelsmann) and the whole coaching staff for their trust." Late German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer was honored before the match, with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Scotland First Minister John Swinney, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in attendance.

Germany faces Hungary next on Wednesday, while Scotland plays Switzerland.

