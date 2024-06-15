"It's going to be incredible": Scotland's Michael Leask on hosting T20I series against Australia

Ahead of their last group stage match against Australia in the T20 World Cup, Scotland player Michael Leask expressed happiness over the bilateral T20I series agreed by the two boards. Cricket Scotland and Cricket Australia confirmed on Friday that the Baggy Greens will tour Scotland to play a bilateral T20I series.

Before Australia tours England later in the month, they will play three T20Is against Scotland at The Grange, Edinburgh, on September 4, 6, and 7. Australia last toured Scotland in 2013 to play an ODI, where they prevailed over the hosts with a thumping 200-run victory.

Till now, Scotland and Australia have played just five international series. All of their matches have been ODIs. "Scotland doesn't get many opportunities to play teams like Australia, England, India, Pakistan, especially at home. That will be a wonderful occasion for Scotland to host again the World Test champions, the ODI champions, literally one of the best in the world at our home ground. It's going to be incredible. The fans there, I know 2018 were electric and they will be again. Scottish cricket is on the rise. Australian cricket is as good as it ever has been, so two good nations going up against each other and our home country, what couldn't be better for us as a Scottish nation," Leask said in a pre-match press conference

Scotland captain Richie Berrington gave his take on the prospect of facing Australia in a T20I series. "It's fantastic to have this home series to look forward to later in the summer, which should be a treat for all our supporters. I was fortunate enough to play in the Scotland side when Australia last visited in 2013, and although the result didn't go our way that day, it was a tremendous occasion to be part of."

Scotland are currently placed at number two spot in the Group B of the ongoing T20 WC with five points in three matches and have a very strong chances to qualify for the Super 8 stage as they lock horns with Australia at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia on Sunday. Scotland T20 WC Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Brad Currie, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Jack Jarvis, Michael Jones, Michael Leask, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Charlie Tear, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal. (ANI)

