Indian women''s TT team bags bronze at BRICS Games

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 19:58 IST
Indian women''s TT team bags bronze at BRICS Games
  • Country:
  • India

India clinched their first medal at the ongoing BRICS Games in Kazan with the women's table tennis team comprising Poymantee Baisya, Moumita Dutta and Yashini Sivasankar clinching a bronze medal.

Indian women's TT team lost to China 1-3 in the semi-final to settle for a bronze in the Russian city on Friday. Yashini won 11-7, 4-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-2 in the first game but China came back strongly to win their remaining three rubbers to make the final.

Newly-appointed Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the women's TT team.

''Heartiest congratulations to Women's #TableTennis team for winning the Bronze Medal at #BRICS Game. This is our first medal at the event. You have made the nation proud! I wish you continued success and glory in all your future endeavors,'' he posted on his official X handle.

The Indian men's tea of Anirban Ghosh, Jeet Chandra and Snehit Suravajjula, meanwhile, finished fifth after securing a 3-1 win over Bahrain in their classification match.

