Cricket-England beat Namibia to move to brink of WC Super 8s

The game was on when Namibia reached 34-0 off five overs, the minimum number required, but the run rate required was too much even after Nikolaas Davin (18 off 16 balls) was retired out to let in David Wiese (27 off 12). Namibia ended their innings on 84-3.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2024 03:34 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 03:34 IST
Harry Brook made a rapid unbeaten 47 as England beat Namibia by 41 runs in a rain-hit reduced overs match in Antigua on Saturday that left the holders on the brink of the T20 World Cup knockout phase after being in danger of crashing out. Following a three-hour delay, the weather lifted and a target of 11 overs each was set -- reduced to 10 after another rain interruption -- with Namibia winning the toss and opting to bowl.

England, needing to win to have a chance of reaching the Super 8s, posted a total of 122 for five with Namibia's target adjusted by the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method to 126 to win. The game was on when Namibia reached 34-0 off five overs, the minimum number required, but the run rate required was too much even after Nikolaas Davin (18 off 16 balls) was retired out to let in David Wiese (27 off 12).

Namibia ended their innings on 84-3. The victory moved England ahead of Scotland on net run-rate but level on five points, with their rivals set to play Group B leaders Australia later on Saturday.

A draw or win for the Scots in St Lucia would see them through at England's expense.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

