Aditi Ashok tied 14th on LPGA in Michigan

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok picked three birdies in the last five holes, but still dropped to tied 14th from overnight tied 10th at the end of the third round of the Meijer LPGA Classic here.

Aditi, who is still looking for her first Top-10 of the season, had five birdies against two bogeys, as she found only two thirds of the fairways, which was much less than the first two days. However, her putting, which was better than the first two rounds, saved the day for her.

Aditi birdied the fourth, ninth, 14th, 15th and the 18th and dropped shots on the seventh and the 16th.

Meanwhile, Grace Kim broke away from the field at the Blythefield Country Club, as she birdied four of the final six holes to take a five-stroke lead.

After being tied for the second-round lead with Ally Ewing, Kim shot a 6-under 66 to get to 17-under 199. The 23-year-old Australian won in a playoff last year in Hawaii for her lone LPGA Tour title.

Ewing followed her second-round 63 with a 71 to drop into a tie for second with Lexi Thompson, Anna Nordqvist, Allisen Corpuz and Narin An. Thompson played the final six holes on the front nine in 7-under in a 65.

Thompson, the 2015 winner, has said this will be her last year playing a full schedule. She has gone more than five years without winning.

Nordqvist also shot 65. Corpuz had a 68, and An shot 69.

Kim had three straight birdies on the front nine on Nos. 5-7, dropped a stroke on the par-5 10th, then made the late charge with birdies on the par-3 13th, par-5 14th, par-4 16th and par-5 18th.

The major KPMG Women's PGA Championship will be held next week at Sahalee outside Seattle.

