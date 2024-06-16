Left Menu

India Dominates in Thrilling Victory Against South Africa in 1st Women’s ODI

In an exciting first Women's ODI, India secured a dominant victory over South Africa. Smriti Mandhana led with a stunning 117 runs. The Indian bowlers, particularly Asha Shobana, delivered strong performances to bowl out South Africa for just 122 runs, winning the match by a significant margin.

Updated: 16-06-2024 20:14 IST
In a thrilling opening match of the Women's ODI series, India clinched a decisive victory against South Africa on Sunday. Smriti Mandhana's impressive 117 runs were pivotal in setting a formidable total of 265. Despite early setbacks, India's batting lineup rallied, with Deepti Sharma and Pooja Vastrakar contributing significantly.

South Africa's chase fell short as Asha Shobana led a fierce Indian bowling attack, taking 4 wickets for 21 runs. The Indian bowlers dominated, restricting South Africa to a mere 122 runs in 37.4 overs. Deepti Sharma also shined with the ball, claiming two crucial wickets.

This comprehensive win sets a strong tone for India in the series, showcasing their depth in both batting and bowling. The next matches promise to be equally captivating as South Africa looks to bounce back from this defeat.

