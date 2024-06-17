Bryson DeChambeau Clinches Heart-Stopping U.S. Open Victory

(Updates with winner) June 16 (Reuters) -

Bryson DeChambeau came out on top in a dramatic back nine battle with Rory McIlroy to win the U.S. Open by one shot on Sunday as the Northern Irishman's major misery continued. Poised to end a decade long major drought, McIlroy collapsed at the finish with bogey's on three of his final four holes, including a heart-breaker at the 18th where he missed from inside four feet.

At the same time, playing in the final pair, DeChambeau sent his tee shot into the rough but held his nerve to finish with par and a final round one-over 71 that was good enough to earn the LIV Golf standard bearer a heart-stopping victory. It was the second career major win for the 30-year-old, his first coming at the 2020 U.S. Open.

