Sri Lanka Ends T20 World Cup Campaign with Dominant Win Against Netherlands

Sri Lanka concluded their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note, securing an emphatic 83-run win over the Netherlands in their last group stage match.

Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka each contributed a crucial 46 runs, propelling Sri Lanka to a formidable total of 201 for 6 after opting to bat.

The Dutch were bundled out for 118 in just 16.4 overs, thanks to a stellar bowling performance led by Nuwan Thushara, who took three wickets for 24 runs.

