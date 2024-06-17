Sri Lanka Ends T20 World Cup Campaign with Dominant Win Against Netherlands
Sri Lanka wrapped up their T20 World Cup journey with an 83-run victory over the Netherlands. Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka each scored 46, leading Sri Lanka to 201 for 6. Nuwan Thushara's three-wicket haul helped bowl out the Dutch for 118 in 16.4 overs.
Sri Lanka concluded their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note, securing an emphatic 83-run win over the Netherlands in their last group stage match.
Kusal Mendis and Charith Asalanka each contributed a crucial 46 runs, propelling Sri Lanka to a formidable total of 201 for 6 after opting to bat.
The Dutch were bundled out for 118 in just 16.4 overs, thanks to a stellar bowling performance led by Nuwan Thushara, who took three wickets for 24 runs.
