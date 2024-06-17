Left Menu

Melissa Wu to Make History with Fifth Olympic Appearance in Paris 2024

Melissa Wu is set to make history by becoming the first Australian diver to compete in five Olympics. At just 16, she won a silver medal in 2008, and at 32, she aims for more success despite recent injuries. Australia's diving team is optimistic about their medal prospects in Paris 2024.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:33 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:33 IST
Melissa Wu to Make History with Fifth Olympic Appearance in Paris 2024
  • Country:
  • Australia

Melissa Wu will hope to keep Australia in the diving medals at a seventh successive Olympics after claiming a spot on her fifth Games team for Paris. At 16, Wu became the country's youngest diver to win an Olympic medal with silver in the synchronised 10m platform event at the 2008 Beijing Games.

Now 32, she will become Australia's first diver to compete at five Olympics after overcoming a number of injuries since the Tokyo Games. "It's a pretty incredible thing to achieve five Olympic teams," Wu said in a statement.

"I've had a few injuries the past few years and my diving hasn't been the best, but now I feel like I'm finally getting back into form and it's exciting to have the opportunity to continue to work back towards what I know I'm capable of." Wu took her first individual medal at Tokyo, a bronze in the 10m platform, to help Australia continue its proud record in a sport dominated by China.

Australia have high hopes of improving on that solitary medal at Paris, with a number of proven performers on their nine-member team and solid results at world events since Tokyo. Anabelle Smith and Maddison Keeney, who took the synchronised 3m springboard bronze at Rio in 2016, will bid for another medal in the event.

Cassiel Rousseau is a strong contender in the men's 10m platform having won the world title at Fukuoka last year. The 23-year-old's grandfather Michel Rousseau won a track cycling gold for France at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and Cassiel hopes for similar success in his mother's country.

"My mum grew up in Paris and my grandfather won Olympic gold for France," he said. "In terms of our family history it's massive, I just love Paris."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024