Jude Bellingham's Winning Header Puts England on Strong Euro Start

In a triumphant start to their European Championship campaign, England secured a 1-0 victory over Serbia, thanks to Jude Bellingham's pivotal header. The Real Madrid star found the net in the 13th minute, capitalizing on a cross from Bukayo Saka. The game, played at Veltins Arena, came amidst heightened concerns about fan violence, which saw some clashes earlier in Gelsenkirchen.

England fans rejoiced as Bellingham's early goal set the tone. 'It's a great start for me personally to get my confidence up and to help the lads get the win is the most important thing,' he remarked post-match. Harry Kane nearly doubled the lead in the second half, but his header was tipped onto the bar by Serbian goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic. Kane, making a record 23rd appearance at a major tournament, acknowledged the difficulty of the match, praising his team's resilience and dedication.

Despite fan unrest, the victory propelled England to the top of Group C, after Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia, with Christian Eriksen making a remarkable return by scoring three years after his cardiac arrest. England, a finalist in the last Euros, aims to capitalize on its current momentum as it gears up to face Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday.

