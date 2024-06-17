Georgia Makes Historic Soccer Debut Against Turkey at Euro 2024
Georgia debuts in a major soccer tournament, facing Turkey in Group F at the European Championship. The team will rely on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with the national side celebrated back home. Turkey, coached by Vincenzo Montella, looks to improve from their previous disappointing performance.
- Country:
- Germany
Georgia makes a historic debut in a major soccer event as the South Caucasus country, home to 3.7 million people, faces off against Turkey in Group F at the European Championship. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm local time (1600 GMT) in Dortmund. The other teams in the group include Portugal and the Czech Republic.
Georgia is the only team making its debut at Euro 2024, but the nation has a history in the tournament. Three Georgian players were part of the Soviet Union team that clinched the inaugural title in 1960. National celebrations have included the release of commemorative stamps and special coins to mark the occasion.
The spotlight will be on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georgia's superstar, following his stellar performances for Napoli in the past two seasons, including earning MVP in Serie A for the 2022-23 season. In contrast, Turkey enters the tournament off the radar despite topping a qualifying group that included Croatia, with former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella serving as head coach.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Granit Xhaka: From Arsenal Turbulence to European Championship Leader
Giorgio Scalvini Ruptures ACL, Misses European Championship
Germany Ramps Up Security for European Championship Amid Growing Threats
Kevin De Bruyne: Belgium's Midfield Maestro Eyes European Championship Glory
Bart Verbruggen Named Netherlands' First-Choice Goalkeeper for European Championship