Georgia Makes Historic Soccer Debut Against Turkey at Euro 2024

Georgia debuts in a major soccer tournament, facing Turkey in Group F at the European Championship. The team will rely on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with the national side celebrated back home. Turkey, coached by Vincenzo Montella, looks to improve from their previous disappointing performance.

Georgia Makes Historic Soccer Debut Against Turkey at Euro 2024
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Germany

Georgia makes a historic debut in a major soccer event as the South Caucasus country, home to 3.7 million people, faces off against Turkey in Group F at the European Championship. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 pm local time (1600 GMT) in Dortmund. The other teams in the group include Portugal and the Czech Republic.

Georgia is the only team making its debut at Euro 2024, but the nation has a history in the tournament. Three Georgian players were part of the Soviet Union team that clinched the inaugural title in 1960. National celebrations have included the release of commemorative stamps and special coins to mark the occasion.

The spotlight will be on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Georgia's superstar, following his stellar performances for Napoli in the past two seasons, including earning MVP in Serie A for the 2022-23 season. In contrast, Turkey enters the tournament off the radar despite topping a qualifying group that included Croatia, with former Italy striker Vincenzo Montella serving as head coach.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

