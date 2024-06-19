Kane Williamson Steps Down from Captaincy and NZ Contract to Extend His Career

New Zealand cricket stalwart Kane Williamson has opted to forgo his national contract for the 2024-25 season and relinquishes his white-ball captaincy duties. The move comes in the wake of the Black Caps' unexpected early exit from the recent T20 World Cup.

'Helping push the team forward across the formats is something I'm very passionate about and something I want to keep contributing towards,' the 33-year-old proclaimed via a New Zealand Cricket (NZC) press release.

Although he will pursue overseas opportunities during the local summer, Williamson will remain available for international commitments outside the January window, emphasizing that his devotion to New Zealand cricket remains unwavering.

