Lydia Jacoby's Olympic Dream Deferred: The Alaskan Sensation's Journey
Lydia Jacoby, gold medalist from Alaska, won't be swimming in the Paris Olympics as she finished third in U.S. trials. Reflecting on her journey, she expresses mixed emotions but remains hopeful for the future, aiming to compete in the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
- Country:
- United States
Lydia Jacoby, the Alaskan darling of the Tokyo Games, finds herself in a state of shock. Despite winning gold in the 100-meter breaststroke in Japan, she will be watching the Paris Olympics from home.
Jacoby finished third in her signature event at the U.S. Olympic trials, missing the cut for Paris as only the top two will compete. 'It hasn't quite hit me yet,' Jacoby said. 'I'm trying to line up some fun things to look forward to this summer.'
After making history at 17, Jacoby struggled with post-Olympic depression, finding her identity tied to her sport. Reflecting on her journey, she now aims for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, stating, 'It's pretty devastating, but it's also not the end of the road.'
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US: India's Charge d'Affaires interacts with IAF contingent in Alaska
India's Sarabjot Singh bags men's 10m air pistol gold medal at ISSF World Cup in Munich.
Alaska Airlines Loses Appeal in $160M Trademark Case with Virgin Group
Amrut Distilleries Wins Big with 5 Gold Medals at ISC 2024
Alaska Airlines Loses $160 Million Trademark Battle with Virgin Group