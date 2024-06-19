Lydia Jacoby's Olympic Dream Deferred: The Alaskan Sensation's Journey

Lydia Jacoby, the Alaskan darling of the Tokyo Games, finds herself in a state of shock. Despite winning gold in the 100-meter breaststroke in Japan, she will be watching the Paris Olympics from home.

Jacoby finished third in her signature event at the U.S. Olympic trials, missing the cut for Paris as only the top two will compete. 'It hasn't quite hit me yet,' Jacoby said. 'I'm trying to line up some fun things to look forward to this summer.'

After making history at 17, Jacoby struggled with post-Olympic depression, finding her identity tied to her sport. Reflecting on her journey, she now aims for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, stating, 'It's pretty devastating, but it's also not the end of the road.'

