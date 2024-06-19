Left Menu

Andy Murray Forced to Withdraw from Queen's Tournament Due to Injury

Five-time Queen's champion Andy Murray was forced to withdraw from his second-round match due to injury. The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam champion celebrated his 1,000th tour-level singles match in the first round. With Wimbledon and the Paris Olympics approaching, Murray is contemplating retirement.

Reuters | London | Updated: 19-06-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 22:55 IST
Andy Murray Forced to Withdraw from Queen's Tournament Due to Injury
Andy Murray
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Record five-times Queen's champion Andy Murray was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury after trailing 4-1 in the opening set of his second-round match against Australian Jordan Thompson on Wednesday. The former world number one, a three-times Grand Slam champion, had celebrated his 1,000th tour-level singles match by beating Alexei Popyrin 6-3 3-6 6-3 in the first round.

The 37-year-old Murray, who considered retiring in 2019 due to a hip injury, is hoping to win his third Wimbledon next month. "That's no way to go out, especially for a great champion. I hope that's not his last match (Queen's) but I'm sure it won't be. I'm sure we can hang around one more time," Thompson said.

Murray has said it would be a fitting end to his career if he bowed out at this year's Wimbledon or the Paris Olympics. The Scot, twice Olympic gold medallist, said in February that he was unlikely to continue playing next season. Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024