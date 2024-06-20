Underdogs Triumph: Inter Miami Shocks Columbus Crew Without Star Players

In a surprising turn of events, Inter Miami emerged victorious against the Columbus Crew with a 2-1 scoreline, even without the presence of their star players Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

The opening goals came from Ian Fray and Leo Campana within the first 22 minutes, setting an early lead. Fray's return to MLS after an ACL surgery was marked by a 10th-minute goal, heading in Julian Gressel's corner.

Despite a strong comeback attempt from Columbus, spearheaded by Cucho Hernández's goal, the reigning MLS champions couldn't secure a win. This match also saw Columbus captain Darlington Nagbe reaching a milestone of 400 MLS appearances.

