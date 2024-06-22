Left Menu

India's Dominant Win Secures Semi-Final Spot in T20 World Cup

India secured a semi-final berth in the T20 World Cup with a convincing 50-run win over Bangladesh. Key performances came from Hardik Pandya, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shivam Dube. Kuldeep Yadav's impressive bowling dismantled Bangladesh's batting lineup, sealing India's victory.

PTI | Northsound | Updated: 22-06-2024 23:25 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 23:25 IST
Virat Kohli

In a commanding display, India moved closer to the T20 World Cup semi-finals with a decisive 50-run victory over Bangladesh in their Super 8s clash on Saturday. Vice-captain Hardik Pandya led the charge with a rapid 50 off 27 balls, supported by vital contributions from Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Shivam Dube, helping India set a challenging total of 196 for 5 at the Sir Viv Richards Stadium.

Bangladesh struggled to find any rhythm in their chase, faltering at 146 for 8 against India's disciplined bowling attack. Kuldeep Yadav's left-arm wrist spin proved particularly effective, yielding 3 wickets for 19 runs in his 4-over spell. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya showcased his all-round skills by claiming a wicket, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah maintained his reputation for economy with figures of 2 for 13 in 4 overs.

Summarizing the match, India's upper hand was evident both in batting and bowling, as Bangladesh had little response to the pressure applied by their opponents. Najmul Hossain Shanto's 40 off 32 balls was the lone highlight for Bangladesh in a game dominated by India from start to finish.

