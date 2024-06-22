Brazilian Prodigy 'Messinho' Joins Chelsea in 2025
Brazilian winger Estevao Willian, nicknamed 'Messinho,' will join Chelsea from Palmeiras in 2025. Though the transfer fee is undisclosed, reports suggest an initial 29 million pounds plus add-ons. Estevao has made notable contributions in Brazilian Serie A and Brazil's U-17 team.
Brazilian winger Estevao Willian will join Chelsea from Palmeiras in 2025, the Premier League club announced on Saturday. Chelsea did not specify the amount they will pay for the 17-year-old, with British media saying that the Brazilian Serie A club will receive an initial fee of 29 million pounds ($37 million) plus performance-related add-ons.
Estevao, nicknamed "Messinho" by fans, has made 10 appearances in the Brazilian Serie A for Palmeiras, contributing two goals and two assists. Estevao has also played five matches for Brazil's Under-17 team, scoring three goals.
($1 = 0.7908 pounds)
