Thrilling Afghanistan Victory over Australia in T20 World Cup Super 8
Afghanistan clinched a thrilling victory against Australia in the T20 World Cup Super 8, showcasing outstanding performances from key players. Despite a solid show from Afghanistan's batsmen, Australia's bowlers struggled, leading to Afghanistan's memorable win.
PTI | Kingston | Updated: 23-06-2024 09:50 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 09:50 IST
- Jamaica
On a thrilling Sunday, Afghanistan emerged victorious against Australia in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash.
Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set the tone for Afghanistan with scores of 60 and 51, respectively, laying a solid foundation.
Australia's response faltered despite a valiant 59 from Glenn Maxwell, as Afghanistan's bowlers, led by Gulbadin Naib, effectively curtailed their chase.
