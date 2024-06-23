Thrilling Afghanistan Victory over Australia in T20 World Cup Super 8

On a thrilling Sunday, Afghanistan emerged victorious against Australia in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set the tone for Afghanistan with scores of 60 and 51, respectively, laying a solid foundation.

Australia's response faltered despite a valiant 59 from Glenn Maxwell, as Afghanistan's bowlers, led by Gulbadin Naib, effectively curtailed their chase.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)