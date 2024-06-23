Ratnagiri Jets Clinch MPL Title with All-Round Masterclass

Ratnagiri Jets retained the Maharashtra Premier League (MPL) title after overcoming Nashik Titans by 24 runs in a thrilling final held at the MCA Stadium.

In the climactic match on Saturday, the Jets posted a competitive 160 for 8, thanks to vital contributions from players like Kiran Chormale and Nikhil Naik. A strong bowling performance, particularly from Satyajeet Bachhav and Kunal Thorat, restricted the Titans to 136 for 9 in their 20 overs.

The victory was a testament to Ratnagiri's consistent form throughout the tournament, making this back-to-back triumphs for the team in the MPL. Skipper Azim Kazi lauded his team for their collective effort and resilience. Bachhav ended the tournament with the purple cap, and Ankit Bawne of the Kolhapur Tuskers was the top scorer with 415 runs.

