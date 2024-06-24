Lyles and Richardson Shine at US Olympic Trials, Gray Dazzles in MLB

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Lyles wins 100m at US Olympic trials to book Paris spot

Noah Lyles chased down his rivals to win the 100m final at the U.S. Olympic trials in 9.83 seconds in Eugene, Oregon on Sunday to book a spot at the Paris Games. The world champion hit the accelerator at the midway point to burst through the field and cross the line ahead of Kenny Bednarek (9.87) and Tokyo silver medallist Fred Kerley (9.88).

MLB roundup: Nearly perfect, Cards' Sonny Gray baffles Giants

Sonny Gray took a perfect game into the seventh inning as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the visiting San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game series sweep. Gray (9-4) retired the first 20 batters he faced. Giants catcher Patrick Bailey ended the veteran right-hander's chance at perfection by blasting a two-out homer to right in the seventh. Gray allowed just the one hit and one run, struck out eight and walked none. Ryan Helsley converted his 26th consecutive save opportunity to extend his team-record streak.

Soccer-Colombia coach Lorenzo reluctant to be labelled favourites

Colombia coach Nestor Lorenzo is looking forward to his side's Copa America opener against Paraguay on Monday and insists he does not like being labelled one of the favourites to claim the continental showpiece. Lorenzo, who was keen to avoid being tipped as one of the heavy weights, said there is a lot of expectation surrounding his team, given their 23-match unbeaten run.

Athletics-US star Richardson credits growth in Olympic qualifying

Sha'Carri Richardson banished painful memories of years past to punch her ticket to the Paris Games on Saturday in the 100 metres, saying she grew both on and off the track to reach the next level of her sport. Richardson won the 100 metres three years ago at the U.S. Olympic trials but was not allowed to compete at the Tokyo Games after testing positive for cannabis, sparking intense debate and outcry among her legions of loyal U.S. fans.

Soccer-US built confidence beating Bolivia in Copa opener, says Pulisic

The United States will take a boost of confidence from their 2-0 win over Bolivia in the Group C opener at the Copa America on Sunday, team captain Christian Pulisic said, as the tournament hosts fed off the home crowd in Arlington, Texas. Pulisic struck first with a sublime curling shot into the top corner in the third minute and he set up Folarin Balogun for another score in the 44th minute.

Swimming-Trials over, US switch focus to Australian showdown in Paris

Katie Ledecky and a powerhouse American swim team will turn their attention to another Summer Games showdown with arch-rivals Australia after the U.S. Olympic trials concluded in Indianapolis on Sunday. After nine days of intense competition at Lucas Oil Stadium, normally the home of the NFL's Indianapolis Colts, the final tickets to Paris were handed out with Simone Manuel winning the 50m freestyle and Bobby Finke the men's 1,500m.

Analysis-Soccer-Scotland fail to match passion of fans

Scotland fans have lit up Euro 2024 with an estimated 200,000 in Germany with or without tickets, but their team has not matched such passion with yet another failure to progress from the group stage in a dozen major tournaments. Needing a win against Hungary to reach the knockouts for the first time in eight World Cups and four European Championships since 1954, the Scots had only four fairly tepid attempts before succumbing to a last-gasp goal.

Soccer-Hungary score last-minute winner to send Scots home

Hungary snatched a 100th-minute winner to beat Scotland 1-0 and put themselves in contention for a last-16 spot at the European Championship while condemning the Scots to yet another failure at a major tournament. Kevin Csoboth's breakaway goal with almost the last kick of the match ensured Hungary finished third in Group A with three points while Scotland, yet to reach the knockout phase of either the Euros or World Cup, end in last place on two points.

Soccer-Uruguay clinch 3-1 Copa America win over Panama

Maximilian Araujo, Darwin Nunez and Matias Vina scored as Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 in their Copa America Group C match in Florida on Sunday. Uruguay's win saw them move level with the United States on three points. The U.S. beat Bolivia 2-0 in the day's other Group C match.

Soccer-Pulisic leads hosts US to 2-0 win over Bolivia in Copa America opener

A third-minute goal from Christian Pulisic set the United States on their way to a 2-0 victory over Bolivia in their Group C opener at the Copa America on Sunday. Folarin Balogun added the second shortly before half-time and while the tournament hosts pushed for more goals in the second half they were unable to add to their tally.

