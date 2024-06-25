Left Menu

James Rodriguez Shines in Colombia's Copa America Victory

James Rodriguez created both goals in Colombia's 2-1 win over Paraguay in their Copa America Group D opener. Rodriguez provided assists for Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma, helping Colombia secure the victory and extend their unbeaten run to 24 matches.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2024 05:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 05:36 IST
James Rodriguez

James Rodriguez created both goals in Colombia's 2-1 win over Paraguay in their opening Copa America Group D game in Houston on Monday, as the 2001 champions underlined their status as title contenders. Nestor Lorenzo's side dominated possession in the first half and took the lead in the 32nd minute at the NRG Stadium when Daniel Munoz arrived at the far post to head in James Rodriguez's cross.

Captain Rodriguez grabbed a second assist 10 minutes later when he whipped in a dangerous free-kick, with Jefferson Lerma's glancing header evading Paraguay goalkeeper Rodrigo Morinigo. Paraguay got a goal back after the break through Brighton & Hove Albion forward Julio Enciso, but were unable to find an equaliser as Colombia defended well to secure the victory and extend their unbeaten run to 24 matches.

