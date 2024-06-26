Left Menu

England Tops Group, Advances to Euro 2024 Knockouts After Slovenian Draw

England secured its spot in the Euro 2024 knockout stages as group winner after a goalless draw against Slovenia. The result also allowed Slovenia to advance, while Croatia was eliminated. Kylian Mbappé scored but Poland held France to a 1-1 draw, with Austria topping Group D.

PTI | Cologne | Updated: 26-06-2024 02:39 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 02:39 IST
England has advanced to the knockout stage of Euro 2024 as the group winner following a 0-0 draw against Slovenia on Tuesday at Cologne Stadium.

The result simultaneously saw Slovenia qualify for the round of 16, resulting in Croatia's elimination.

In a game with few chances, England's substitute Cole Palmer nearly clinched a victory during stoppage time, but Slovenia's goalkeeper Jan Oblak thwarted the attempt.

England will face one of the third-placed qualifying teams in the round of 16, avoiding top seeds Spain, France, Germany, and Portugal in the opposite draw.

Over in Group D, a masked Kylian Mbappé, recovering from a nose break, scored his first goal of the Euros. However, Poland's Robert Lewandowski's double-penalty effort secured a 1-1 draw, leaving France as runners-up behind Group D leaders Austria, who defeated the Netherlands 3-2.

