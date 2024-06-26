Left Menu

South Africa Coach Confident Ahead of T20 World Cup Semi-final Clash

South Africa's cricket team coach, Rob Walter, expressed confidence ahead of their T20 World Cup semi-final match against Afghanistan. He emphasized the team's strong performance in recent crunch moments and dismissed past near misses. Walter praised Afghanistan's impressive run and acknowledged the challenges they present.

PTI | Tarouba | Updated: 26-06-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 16:10 IST
South Africa Coach Confident Ahead of T20 World Cup Semi-final Clash

South Africa's cricket team, coached by Rob Walter, is brimming with confidence as they gear up for the T20 World Cup semi-final against Afghanistan. Speaking at a press conference, Walter emphasized that the team is focused on seizing the moment and not bogged down by past disappointments.

The first semi-final, set for Thursday, will see the perennial underdogs South Africa face off against the surprising semi-finalists Afghanistan. The latter has captured global attention with their stunning win over Australia, among other heroic performances. Walter highlights the importance of this match and acknowledges the pressure, stating it's never 'just another game'.

Addressing questions about South Africa's history of near misses in big ICC tournaments, Walter stressed that this team is different. He said, 'We own whatever is ours to own,' and acknowledged that luck plays a limited role in cricket, with skill being the key factor. Walter also praised the Afghanistan team for their strong performance and warned of their well-rounded capabilities, especially noting their world-class spinners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

NX Group Joins Hands with Controlant for Enhanced Pharmaceutical Logistics

 Japan
2
Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

Max Life Insurance Earns 'Laureate' Honour by GPTW®

 India
3
Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense & Assange's Plea Deal

Top Financial Times Stories: Shein's IPO, Edinburgh's Halt, Sunak's Defense ...

 Global
4
Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

Denmark Sets Precedent with First Livestock CO2 Tax

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024