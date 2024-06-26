South Africa Coach Confident Ahead of T20 World Cup Semi-final Clash

South Africa's cricket team, coached by Rob Walter, is brimming with confidence as they gear up for the T20 World Cup semi-final against Afghanistan. Speaking at a press conference, Walter emphasized that the team is focused on seizing the moment and not bogged down by past disappointments.

The first semi-final, set for Thursday, will see the perennial underdogs South Africa face off against the surprising semi-finalists Afghanistan. The latter has captured global attention with their stunning win over Australia, among other heroic performances. Walter highlights the importance of this match and acknowledges the pressure, stating it's never 'just another game'.

Addressing questions about South Africa's history of near misses in big ICC tournaments, Walter stressed that this team is different. He said, 'We own whatever is ours to own,' and acknowledged that luck plays a limited role in cricket, with skill being the key factor. Walter also praised the Afghanistan team for their strong performance and warned of their well-rounded capabilities, especially noting their world-class spinners.

