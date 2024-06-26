Nail-Biting Match Day in Euro 2024 Group E: All Teams Tied at 3 Points!
In Euro 2024 Group E, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine, and Belgium all start their Wednesday matches with three points each. As the games kick off, Romania leads the group while Ukraine ranks last on goal difference. Belgium, second, would face France, and Slovakia, as the best third-placed team, might play Spain or England.
S lovakia play Romania and Ukraine face Belgium in Group E at Euro 2024 on Wednesday, with all four teams beginning the day on three points. The following are live updates on the group situation: 1600 GMT
Kickoff in both matches. Slovakia 0 Romania 0
Ukraine 0 Belgium 0 As it stands:
Romania 4pts, Belgium 4, Slovakia 4, Ukraine 4 Romania top the group, above Belgium on goals scored, and would face Slovenia or Netherlands in the last 16.
Belgium are second, ahead of Slovakia on goal difference, and would face France. Slovakia would advance as one of the four best third-placed teams and will play Spain or England.
Ukraine are bottom, below Slovakia on goal difference, and would be eliminated.
