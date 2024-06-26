Left Menu

Rohit Sharma Guides Team India with Calm Strategy Ahead of T20 World Cup Clash

India's skipper Rohit Sharma emphasizes a calm and simplified approach ahead of the high-pressure T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Acknowledging past failures, he insists on treating it as a normal game, focusing on smart cricket and maintaining team composure. Spin strategy will be decided based on conditions.

PTI | Georgetown | Updated: 26-06-2024 21:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 21:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Guyana

India's skipper Rohit Sharma has called for a calm and simplified approach as his team gears up for the high-stakes T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Sharma acknowledged that the team has battled a fear of failure in past tournaments.

Reflecting on the 2022 semifinal loss against England, Sharma emphasized treating the upcoming game as a regular match. 'We don't want to talk about it being a semifinal. We're enjoying each other's company, and it's essential to carry on,' he stated while stressing the importance of maintaining a free mind and playing smart cricket.

Sharma, who led a decisive win against Australia in the Super Eight stage, reiterated the significance of staying cool and composed. The final decision on team composition, particularly the inclusion of four spinners for the West Indies leg, will depend on match-day conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

