Emma Raducanu Triumphs in Eastbourne Thriller

Emma Raducanu clinched a dramatic victory over second-seeded Jessica Pegula at the Eastbourne International, saving a match point to win 4-6, 7-6 (6), 7-5. This significant triumph propels the 2021 U.S. Open champion into the quarterfinals of the grass-court event.

Raducanu, who is 21 years old, faced a critical moment at 6-5 down in the second-set tiebreaker but rallied to claim her first career win against a top-10 opponent. Pegula, currently ranked No. 5, handed Raducanu the victory when her forehand went wide. An elated Raducanu celebrated with the home crowd, stating, "I'm pretty drained right now. I would say this match is one of the more meaningful ones to me."

Raducanu, who missed last year's Wimbledon due to injuries, is set to be a wild-card entry in next week's tournament. She will next compete against sixth-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals. In other matches, Katie Boulter and Madison Keys advanced, while Aleksandar Vukic and Miomir Kecmanovic caused upsets in the men's competition. Top-seeded Taylor Fritz also secured a spot in the quarterfinals, where he will face Shang Juncheng.

