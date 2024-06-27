Rain Delays Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-final
Rain delayed the toss in the second T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England at Providence Stadium, Guyana. If the match gets canceled, India advances to the final due to their unbeaten record in the Super Eight stage. Meanwhile, South Africa secured their spot in the final after defeating Afghanistan.
Rain delayed the toss in the second T20 World Cup semi-final between 2007 winners India and defending champions England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.
India would make the final if the match was washed out courtesy of their unbeaten record in the Super Eight stage.
South Africa hammered Afghanistan on Wednesday to reach Saturday's final in Bridgetown, Barbados.
