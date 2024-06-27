Left Menu

Rain Delays Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-final

Rain delayed the toss in the second T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England at Providence Stadium, Guyana. If the match gets canceled, India advances to the final due to their unbeaten record in the Super Eight stage. Meanwhile, South Africa secured their spot in the final after defeating Afghanistan.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 20:23 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 20:23 IST
Rain Delays Crucial T20 World Cup Semi-final
AI Generated Representative Image

Rain delayed the toss in the second T20 World Cup semi-final between 2007 winners India and defending champions England at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Thursday.

India would make the final if the match was washed out courtesy of their unbeaten record in the Super Eight stage.

South Africa hammered Afghanistan on Wednesday to reach Saturday's final in Bridgetown, Barbados.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024