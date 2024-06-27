Williams F1 Revamps Team with Top Talent from Rivals

Williams announced a list of top technical hires from rival Formula One teams on Thursday including Matt Harman who was previously technical director at Renault-owned Alpine. Harman will join after the August shutdown as design director while Richard Frith, also ex-Alpine, arrives next year as head of performance systems.

Both will report to chief technical officer Pat Fry, an F1 veteran who joined Williams from Alpine last November. Fabrice Moncade is joining as chief engineer next week after a previous stint at Ferrari while Juan Molina arrives from Haas on July 15 as chief aerodynamicist.

Steve Winstanley, who spent 14 years with Red Bull, has been appointed chief engineer, composites and structures. Williams said they formed part of a group of 26 new recruits joining over the course of the year, including four from Red Bull and 10 from Alpine.

"There has been a particular focus on strengthening the aerodynamics team, with 11 hires, and the design office with 13," the team said in a statement. "We are on a mission to fight our way back to the front and being able to attract experienced, championship-winning talent from other teams demonstrates huge belief in the journey we are on," said principal James Vowles.

The former world champions, who last won a race in 2012 and a championship in 1997, are currently ninth in the standings with two points from 10 races. They recently extended the contract of Thai driver Alex Albon and have made an ambitious approach to Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, who is handing over his seat to Lewis Hamilton at the end of the year.

