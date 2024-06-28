Ajinkya Rahane's Phoenix Rise: From Adelaide Nightmare to Historic Triumph

Ajinkya Rahane, the architect of India's incredible comeback in the 2020-21 Test series against Australia, emphasized the critical role of a regrouping and healing session following the 'Adelaide Nightmare.' This pivotal meeting empowered the 'shattered' Indian team to bounce back and clinch the series 2-1.

At the day-night Test in Adelaide, Australia bowled out India for their lowest-ever total of 36, leaving the team in shock. Despite the formidable setback and the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, who returned to India for personal reasons, Rahane led the team to victories in Melbourne and Brisbane, and a draw in Sydney.

Rahane underscored the importance of mental resilience. Recounting the aftermath of the Adelaide Test, he shared how he and his teammates took time to mentally reset and focus on the present. By shifting their mindset and supporting each other, the team rekindled their fighting spirit, culminating in a historic series win.

