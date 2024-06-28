Team India have done wonderfully well, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma: Kapil Dev

By Aniket Datta Former World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev lauded Team India skipper Rohit Sharma's captaincy and said that the Men in Blue have done 'wonderfully well' in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 under the 37-year-old's leadership.

The India skipper Rohit Sharma played a stupendous knock in the first inning of the semi-final match against England on Thursday. Rohit played a 57-run knock from 39 balls at a strike rate of 146.15. He smashed 6 fours and 2 sixes during his time on the crease. However, his knock had to come to an end in the 14th over when Adil Rashid dismissed him. Speaking to ANI, Kapil Dev said that it's a 'wonderful' feeling that the Men in Blue have reached the finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

The former World Cup-winning captain added that when a side reaches the final one should praise the whole team and not a single player. Kapil Dev further added that he always believes in the team's performance. "It's wonderful. If anybody reaches in finals you just say how wonderfully they played. Not one name but the entire team. I always believe in a team. They have done wonderfully well, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, the team has done extremely well...," Kapil Dev said.

When asked about Axar Patel and Jasprit Bumrah's performance against England in India's last match, the former cricketer pointed out that it was a team effort and not a single player's performance. Recapping India's previous match against England in the semi-final, Jos Buttler's side won the toss and decided to bowl against the Men in Blue.

Rohit Sharma (57 runs from 39 balls, 6 fours and 2 sixes) and Suryakumar Yadav (47 runs from 36 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) helped India power to 171/7. Hardik Pandya (23 runs from 13 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) and Ravindra Jadeja (17* runs from 9 balls, 2 fours) also played a supporting role in the first innings. Chris Jordan led the England bowling attack after he bagged three wickets and gave away 37 runs in his three-over spell.

During the run chase, England failed to understand the nature of the surface and eventually could only reach a total of 103 in 16.4 overs. Harry Brook (25 runs from 19 balls, 3 fours) and Jos Buttler (23 runs from 15 balls, 4 fours) were the only standout batters for the Three Lions. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav led the Indian bowling attack with both of them picking up three wickets in their respective spells and helping India clinch a 68-run win. Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets while defending the 172-run target.

The final of the T20 World Cup is now perfectly set as the clash between the unbeaten sides, India and South Africa, is set to take place in Barbados on Saturday. (ANI)

