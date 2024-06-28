Shafali Verma Shatters Records with Fastest Double-Century in Women's Test Cricket

Shafali Verma, the dashing Indian opener, has made history by smashing the fastest double-century in women's Test cricket. Verma's 205-run innings off 197 balls overshadowed the previous record held by Australia's Annabel Sutherland, who reached her double ton in 248 balls.

At just 20, Verma has become only the second Indian woman, after former captain Mithali Raj, to score a double century in Test cricket. Raj's record, which stood for 22 years, was marked by a 214-run performance over 407 balls against England in 2022.

Verma's aggressive knock, featuring 23 fours and eight sixes, included a memorable moment where she achieved her double century with consecutive sixes off South African bowler Delmi Tucker, followed by a single. She was eventually run out at 205. Complementing her performance, opening partner Smriti Mandhana scored an impressive 149 off 161 balls, helping to set a formidable 292-run partnership in just 52 overs. India is currently showing strong form against South Africa, scoring nearly a run per ball on the opening day.

