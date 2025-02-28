Left Menu

Sharp in the Circle: Goalkeeping Camp Boosts India's Performance

The week-long goalkeeping camp led by 1990 World Cup champion Simon Zijp significantly enhanced the Indian women's hockey team's performance in the FIH Pro-League. Focused on refining technical skills and mental resilience, the camp proved pivotal for goalkeepers Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki in their recent matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:55 IST
The recent week-long goalkeeping camp, guided by Simon Zijp, a 1990 World Cup champion from the Netherlands, played a crucial role in improving the Indian women's hockey team's performance in the FIH Pro-League held in Bhubaneswar.

The camp focused on enhancing technical skills, game awareness, and mental conditioning for goalkeepers Savita Punia, Bichu Devi Kharibam, and Bansari Solanki. Zijp's vast experience, notably with the Netherlands' teams, has proven instrumental in elevating players to global success.

Indian women's hockey chief coach Harendra Singh praised the camp for helping the goalkeepers progress not just in basics but also in finer details, emphasizing mental strength key to success under high-pressure conditions. This improvement was evident as India secured victories, including a shoot-out win against the Netherlands.

