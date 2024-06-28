Shafali Verma's Historic Double-Ton Propels India to Record-Breaking Total

In a historic display of batting prowess, young opener Shafali Verma smashed a record-breaking double century to lead India to an unprecedented single-day total in the one-off women's Test against South Africa on Friday. Shafali's brilliant 205, scored off 194 balls, formed the bedrock of India's staggering 525/4 score, with landmarks tumbling throughout the day.

Shafali not only eclipsed Annabel Sutherland's previous record for the fastest double century but also became the second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to achieve this feat in Test cricket. Alongside Smriti Mandhana, who scored a formidable 149, Shafali's batting took the match by storm, forcing the South African bowlers into submission.

The extraordinary innings saw India break an 89-year-old record for the most runs scored in a single day of women's Test cricket. The Chepauk crowd was left elated, as Shafali's scintillating knock, featuring 23 boundaries and eight maximums, set the stage for India's dominant performance. The partnership also marked India's highest partnership for any wicket in the format, making it a day full of remarkable achievements.

