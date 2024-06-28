Left Menu

Shafali Verma's Historic Double-Ton Propels India to Record-Breaking Total

Young opener Shafali Verma's record-breaking double century propelled India to a historic total against South Africa in the one-off women's Test. Shafali, scoring 205 off 194 balls, partnered with Smriti Mandhana to set a platform for India's mammoth 525/4, rewriting multiple records on the opening day.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-06-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 18:10 IST
Shafali Verma's Historic Double-Ton Propels India to Record-Breaking Total
Shafali Verma
  • Country:
  • India

In a historic display of batting prowess, young opener Shafali Verma smashed a record-breaking double century to lead India to an unprecedented single-day total in the one-off women's Test against South Africa on Friday. Shafali's brilliant 205, scored off 194 balls, formed the bedrock of India's staggering 525/4 score, with landmarks tumbling throughout the day.

Shafali not only eclipsed Annabel Sutherland's previous record for the fastest double century but also became the second Indian woman after Mithali Raj to achieve this feat in Test cricket. Alongside Smriti Mandhana, who scored a formidable 149, Shafali's batting took the match by storm, forcing the South African bowlers into submission.

The extraordinary innings saw India break an 89-year-old record for the most runs scored in a single day of women's Test cricket. The Chepauk crowd was left elated, as Shafali's scintillating knock, featuring 23 boundaries and eight maximums, set the stage for India's dominant performance. The partnership also marked India's highest partnership for any wicket in the format, making it a day full of remarkable achievements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

Boeing Sanctioned Over 737 MAX Probe Leak: DOJ Scrutiny Looms

 Global
2
Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

Zimbabwean Police Clamp Down on Opposition Supporters Outside Harare Court

 Global
3
Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

Global Hunger Crisis and Big Pharma: Health News Roundup

 Global
4
Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

Empowering Green Workforce: The Rise of Climate Jobs in the U.S.

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Critical Role of Nursing Education in Managing Peristomal Dermatitis During Chemotherapy

High-Accuracy NLP Models For Detection of DeepFake Tweets, Enhancing Digital Communication

Global Economy Faces Uncertain Future Amid Inflation and Debt Concerns

Innovative Monitoring System Improves Calf Welfare and Farm Productivity Through Real-Time Data

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024