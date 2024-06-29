Left Menu

Sneh Rana Shines in One-off Test Against South Africa with Three Key Wickets

Senior Indian spinner Sneh Rana impressed with her bowling against South Africa, taking three crucial wickets on the second day of the one-off Test. Benefitting from the deteriorating Chepauk track, she ended the day with figures of 3/61. South Africa's innings closed at 236 for 4, after India posted 603 for 6.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-06-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 18:56 IST
Senior India spinner Sneh Rana showcased her bowling prowess by taking three key wickets on the second day of the one-off Test against South Africa.

Rana, who ended the day with impressive figures of 3/61, took advantage of the variable bounce due to the deteriorating Chepauk track. Her victims included South Africa's opening pair, skipper Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, and Delmi Tucker.

Benefitting from her strategic 'channel bowling' and the track conditions, Rana's performance helped India maintain control as South Africa ended the day at 236 for 4 in response to India's colossal first-innings score of 603 for 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

