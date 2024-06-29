Euro 2024: Record-Breaking Goals and Fan Engagement Soar

Slovenia defender Erik Janza scored the most powerful goal of Euro 2024 so far at 128.76 kph (80 mph), while Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand's 28-metre (30.6-yard) strike was the longest, according to an analysis of the group stage. Janza's goal in a 1-1 draw with Denmark, and Hjulmand's in a similar scoreline against England, helped their nations to reach the knockouts where they will no doubt be hoping to repeat their feats against Portugal and hosts Germany respectively.

The built-in technology of the tournament's Adidas-made "Fussballliebe" (love of football) also showed that Hungary's Kevin Csoboth hit the goal with the most spins in his last-gasp strike against Scotland with a total of 16 rotations. That was scant consolation, however, for Hungary's narrowly missing out on reaching the knockouts.

Denmark's Hjulmand had the distinction of seeing his stunner from distance also make it into the top 10 hardest-struck goals, according to European soccer body UEFA's analysis of the group stage published on Saturday. That phase of the tournament, with 36 games, attracted 1.8 million spectators across 10 venues in Germany with 100% of tickets distributed digitally for the first time, UEFA said in a separate statement on the off-field statistics.

"Tickets purchased from unauthorised third parties, websites or agencies, as well as on social media sites, or from touts may be cancelled by UEFA at any time and fans are likely to be refused entry or be ejected from the stadium," it added. ABUSIVE MESSAGES

Host city fan zones drew 3.3 million people during the group matches and TV audiences are booming. "Euro 2024 has been setting records for TV audiences in the countries of the participating teams, while global interest in the competition remains high as the tournament remains on course to achieve a global cumulative audience in excess of five billion viewers," UEFA said.

More worryingly, however, UEFA said 308 unacceptable posts had been received on social media accounts operated by parties involved in the tournament, including players and coaches, with 71% of those abusive messages quickly erased.

