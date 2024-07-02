Day 2 Thrills and Spills at Wimbledon: Pegula Shines, Murray Bows Out

Highlights of the second day at the Wimbledon tennis championships on Tuesday (times GMT): 1110 PEGULA BREEZES PAST KRUEGER

Fifth seed Jessica Pegula knocked out fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 6-2 6-0 to advance to the second round. 1010 PLAY UNDERWAY

Play began under cloudy skies with the temperature hovering around 15 degrees Celsius (59°F). Jessica Pegula started her first-round match against fellow American Ashlyn Krueger on Court Two.

0936 MURRAY PULLS OUT Twice Wimbledon champion Andy Murray pulled out of the singles competition due to a back injury in what will be the 37-year-old Briton's final appearance at the grasscourt major. He will play in the doubles with his brother Jamie, a seven-times Grand Slam doubles champion.

ORDER OF PLAY DAY TWO Centre Court (1230 GMT):

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (Spain) v 6-Marketa Vondrousova (Czech Republic) Vit Kopriva (Czech Republic) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

28-Jack Draper (Britain) v Elias Ymer (Sweden) David Goffin (Belgium) v Tomas Machac (Czech Republic)

Court one (1200 GMT): 4-Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Romania)

Roberto Carballes Baena (Spain) v 4-Alexander Zverev (Germany) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v Sofia Kenin(U.S.)

Court two (1000 GMT): Ashlyn Krueger (U.S.) v 5-Jessica Pegula (U.S.)

6-Andrey Rublev (Russia) v Francisco Comesana (Argentina) 10-Ons Jabeur (Tunisia) v Moyuka Uchijima (Japan)

